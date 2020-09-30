NDC sues EC over plans to register voters on Thursday

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sued the Electoral Commission (EC) over plans to register voters on Thursday October 1.

The main opposition party is seeking “a declaration that the Electoral Commission has acted ultra vires in its attempt to reopen and/or conduct registration of voters on Thursday 1st October, 2020 when the Electoral Commission has not caused to be published in the Gazzette, twenty one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.



“A declaration that the EC cannot proceed to reopen and /or conduct the voters registration exercise slated for Thursday 1st October 2020 without first publishing in the Gazette, twenty one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.”



The elections management body had planned to reopen the 2020 voter register for those who were unable to register during the registration exercise.



The register was to be reopened on Thursday, October 1 at the Commission’s district offices nationwide.



In a statement issued on Thursday, September 24, the EC said the move is to “give opportunity to those who have attained the age of Eighteen (18) and Citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended Registration Exercise”.









