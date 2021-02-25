NDC suit against Techiman South MP adjourned indefinitely

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

A High Court Presided over by Justice Fredrick A.W.K Nawurah has adjourned the case between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Martin Kweku Adjei-Mensah Korsah over the Techiman South Parliamentary Election in 2020.

This was after the petitioner Christopher Beyere filed three applications in the court which included notice of discontinuance against third respondent, motion on notice to set aside the answer filed by the first respondent and notice on notice for leave to serve interrogatories on 2nd defendant.



However, the court suspended the second and third applications and asked that the petitioner takes steps to serve notice on the 3rd respondent.



The court has as a result adjourned the case sine die.

Speaking to the media after the hearing General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress noted that there is a difficulty serving notice on the clerk of Parliament because it’s unlawful to serve the Clerk of Parliament whiles Parliament is sitting.



He indicated that the NDC will take all legal means to serve the clerk of Parliament so that the court case can continue in order for the truth to be brought out.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes its candidate for the 2020 election in Techiman South won the Parliamentary election but the EC together with the NPP connived to deny him of the seat. He is therefore seeking the court to declare him as the winner of the Techiman South seat.