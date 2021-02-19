NDC summons Atubiga for endorsing Eugene Arhin for amassing wealth

Stephen Atuguba, member of the NDC

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress has summoned Stephen Atuguba over his comment that endorsed Eugene Arhin for amassing wealth in the space of four years.

Stephen Atuguba reacting to a divorce suit by NPP’s Eugene Arhin wife listing the wealth he has amassed in a period of four years said: “we are all trying to achieve something in life after schooling and wherever we find ourselves working so that we can give back to our families, parents or society. No politician retires empty-handed unless they led a useless life.”



But the NDC FEC described the comment as unfortunate as it does not fall in line with the principles of the NDC.

The party has therefore summoned their Member to explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him.



He is expected to appear before FEC on Wednesday 24th February 2021 at the party’s Head Office