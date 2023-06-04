NDC supporters in Manso Nkwanta Constituency threaten to defect to NPP

The disgruntled supporters of the party are not happy with the election of Sammy Adjei

Aggrieved supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Manso Nkwanta Constituency in the Ashanti region have threatened to defect to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if the party fails to address disputes arising from party parliamentary primary.

The party after the primary declared Sammy Adjei as Parliamentary Candidate elect to lead the party in the constituency into election 2024.



However, some aggrieved supporters at a news conference in Pakyi number 2 describe the election of Sammy Adjei as fraudulent.

The aggrieved supporters of the party are therefore calling on the regional executives of the party to address all issues raised from the party’s Parliamentary primary or they join the governing NPP.