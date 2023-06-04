3
Menu
News

NDC supporters in Manso Nkwanta Constituency threaten to defect to NPP

Manso Nkwanta NDC Demo .png The disgruntled supporters of the party are not happy with the election of Sammy Adjei

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Aggrieved supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Manso Nkwanta Constituency in the Ashanti region have threatened to defect to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if the party fails to address disputes arising from party parliamentary primary.

The party after the primary declared Sammy Adjei as Parliamentary Candidate elect to lead the party in the constituency into election 2024.

However, some aggrieved supporters at a news conference in Pakyi number 2 describe the election of Sammy Adjei as fraudulent.

The aggrieved supporters of the party are therefore calling on the regional executives of the party to address all issues raised from the party’s Parliamentary primary or they join the governing NPP.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe