NDC supporters mass up in Tamale to protest against EC

National Vice-Chair of the NDC, Chief Sofo Azoka spotted during the protest

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress have hit the street of Tamale in the Northern Region to protest against the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect in the just ended polls.

The demonstration which is currently ongoing in the city central recorded huge turnout as partakers chanted war songs.



The National Vice-Chair of the opposition National Democratic Congress Chief Sofo Azoka was pictured holding hands with some supporters as they went around town.



Others were seen with placards on motorcycles while others burnt car tyres at some parts of the city.



Security Personnel were also spotted in their vehicles to ensure a chaos-free protest.



Meanwhile, this is not the first demonstration held by members of the opposition since results of the December 7 elections were announced by the electoral body.

The first of many was after Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu told supporters the NDC does not accept the results of the presidential elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa



At a press conference, Haruna Iddrisu expressed reservations about the way and manner in which the polls were conducted hence, the rejection.



“We reject the presidential elections as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us of a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted,” the Tamale South lawmaker said.



In Bolgatanga and Tamale, for instance, hundreds of supporters were seen on the streets burning car tyres in disapproval of the election results.



Also, Ashiaman supporters and NDC Women wing also hit the street yesterday to express their displeasure as well as protest against the EC.

The NDC, however, maintained that they intend to continuously hold a peace protest until their votes counts.







