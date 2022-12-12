NDC supporters mob Ofosu-Ampofo at Kumasi airport

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, was mobbed by members of the party as he arrived at the Kumasi Airport in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed a massive crowd of NDC faithful waiting on the NDC national chairman at the airport.



The party faithful started chanting as soon as they caught sight of Ofosu-Ampofo at the entrance of the airport.



They followed the party chairman, who was in the company of the former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, singing.



“Woyeye ah Chairman be ba. Woyeye ah Chairman be ba. Yee, yee, yee, woyeye ah Chairman be ba, C4C,” the NDC supporters sang.



The lyrics of the song translate as "Chairman will come again no matter what you do."

The political atmosphere in the NDC has risen due to the party’s upcoming national executive elections slated for Saturday, December 12, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, and the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



The youth and women leadership election of the party which was held on Saturday, December 12 was marred by violence.

