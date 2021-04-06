NDC supporters must be realistic in their demands from their MPs – Draman

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Supporters and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must be realistic in their demands from their Members of Parliament, Executive Secretary of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rasheed Draman has said.

He explained that the democracy of the country will be threatened if the opposition lawmakers succumb to pressures from their party supporters.



Dr Draman said on the Key Points Programme on TV3 Saturday April 3 that the NDC MPs must not be seen to always returning to their supporters for advice in order to take decisions in parliament.



His comments follow the seeming crisis that has hit the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament following the approval of all the ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The result of the vetting has led to wranglings within the party with North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigning from the Committee.



Dr Draman told host of the programme Abena Tabi that “ the foot soldiers and the party must be careful in the kind of demands they make on members otherwise, we might end up in a very dangerous situation where on every single issue the NDC caucus will be seen as delegates with the mandate who will always have to go back and be told how they should go and behave in the house. Then we are ion trouble in terms of how our democracy is going to play out in this country.”

According to Dr Draman, “it is too early to pass judgement on the NDC” as there are more years to go for the current Parliament, noting that the election of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin should not be lost on the party’s supporters.



“I think there are so many contradictions here that need to be dealt with but for me to pass judgement on the NDC, I think, will be too early,” he stated, advising the so-called footsoldiers of the party to be patient with their parliamentarians.



Also, on the programme was the Greater Accra Region Chairman of the NDC, Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, who insisted that the party’s MPs must at all times vote on the lines of the party’s position.



He claimed that the party was clear on its decision on some of the nominees but it turned out that they were sailed through.



He disclosed that “in future your voting record in Parliament can be pulled out. If you go to the US, there is nothing like consensus.”