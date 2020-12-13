NDC supporters protest over election results at Ashaiman

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashaiman hit the streets on Sunday to register their displeasure with alleged rigged results released by the Electoral Commission
The demonstration which began in the early hours of Sunday traveled mid-day with aggrieved supporters burning car tyres at vantage points.
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service had to intervene in some cases to put out the fire which had blocked road users in some areas.
It is not clear if the protestors sought police permit to undertake the protest, however some police personnel who were called to the scene asked protestors to ensure they do not go contrary to the laws of the country.
