NDC supporters take over Twitter with #NDCManifesto ahead of tonight’s launch

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

After postponing and rescheduling its 2020 manifesto launch a number of times, the opposition National Democratic Congress is finally set to launch its manifesto for the 2020 December presidential polls.

Ahead of the event which will take place at the University of Professional Studies at 6:00 pm this evening, faithful of the party are enthusiastically flooding social media space, Twitter with their expectations.



With the party’s Presidential Candidate, Former President John Dramani Mahama already dropping hints of the contents of the manifesto, some of the supporters are using the opportunity to whip up support for the party.



Dubbed the ‘Peoples Manifesto’ the NDC says it will be a social contract between the Ghanaian electorate and the party going into the elections.



And the party supporters are already in the campaign mode ahead of the one thing left to complete the party’s activities marking the final phase of its national campaign commencement.



Read some tweets by some NDC supporters on Twitter

You see what John Mahama has been talking about.



Even SHS teaches dont want their children to attend public schools bcos of a poorly implemented free Shs.



Mahama will come review it.#JohnMahama2020 #JMandJane2020 #NDCmanifesto #ThePeoplesManifesto https://t.co/cCyrror0Xr — Mahama Afa (@AfaMahama) September 7, 2020

We came to you, and you told us your expectations from the next NDC government.



Today, we are going to tell Ghanaians what you told us. It is called "The People's Manifesto"; For Jobs, Prosperity and More. #NDCManifesto#JohnMahama2020 pic.twitter.com/vOxqYReuvI — NDC Communications Bureau (@ndccommbureau) September 7, 2020

“It is our sacred mission to turn Ghana into an advanced nation as soon as possible! It is our moral obligation to be bold and to aim for greatness!”- @JDMahama#NDCManifesto#JMandJane2020 — Nana Boateng Goodness ???????????? (@NBoateng12) September 7, 2020

““Good enough” is no longer good enough! To prosper and thrive, we need to set our standards and expectations far higher than “good enough”! If we settle for “good enough “, we settle for a slow death of our very soul and of our pride.”-@JDMahama#NDCManifesto #JMandJane2020 pic.twitter.com/IOYGGhBKfR — Hallelujah Bullshit (@Owusuakyems) September 7, 2020

The @OfficialNDCGh came to you, and you told us your expectations from the next @JDMahama-led NDC gov’t.



Today, we are going to tell Ghanaians what you told us.



It is called THE PEOPLE’S MANIFESTO; For Jobs, Prosperity and More!



@PrayForGh @tabi_henry @CheEsquire#NDCmanifesto pic.twitter.com/Sf1QbSn8T7 — Obibini Richard Lartey (@ObibiniRichie) September 7, 2020

For Young Persons Living With Disability, @JDMahama has a message for you tonight. Ghana will work for you. It is our country. It must work for us all and not a privileged few.#NDCmanifesto#JohnMahama2020 — Comrade Edem Agbana ???????? (@edemagbana) September 7, 2020

