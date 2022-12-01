NDC surprised by Techiman South election judgement

National Democratic Congress(NDC) flag

Correspondence from Bono East Region

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman South Constituency of the Bono East Region has expressed its dissatisfaction at the dismissal of its election petition by the Wenchi High Court.



The party says it does not only disagree with the judgment as delivered by the court but is surprised as well.



According to the party, it is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the judgement delivered by His Lordship Justice Frederick Arnold Nawurah on November 30, 2022, is politically motivated.



Commenting on the judgment in Techiman, the Techiman South Constituency Secretary, Fosu Nsowah Edward, disclosed that they are surprised by the outcome of the case based on the evidence they adduced in court.



“The court has delivered its judgement but we are surprised by the judgement based on what we saw in court and the proceedings. It is clear that what was delivered as judgement has taken a different dimension. It has become clear that the judgement is politically motivated”.

The Deputy Communication Officer, Baba Issah, on his part accused the court of deviating from the issues that were agreed upon at the case management level.



He indicated that the judgment centered on issues that have no bearing on the reliefs that were being sought by the petitioner in court.



“We went to court seeking specific reliefs but the judgment deviated from those reliefs that is why we are convinced that the judgement is politically motivated but we are sure our lawyers and the national executives will study the judgement and advice accordingly”.



Meanwhile, supporters of the NDC have been urged to remain calm and remain resolute as the party explores possible alternatives as far as the judgement is concerned.