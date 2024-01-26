NDC suspends Comms Officer, 7 Executives for supporting A Plus

The executives are accused of openly declaring their support for the independent candidate

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Gomoa Central Constituency has suspended its communications officer, Carlos Anokye, and 7 other ward coordinators and Branch Executives for calling for their Parliamentry Candidate to be changed ahead of the upcoming December Elections.

This follows an open declaration by the Coordinators and the Branch Executives to support an Independent Candidate Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as A Plus.



On Monday, some coordinators of the NDC in Gomoa Central in a press conference described their parliamentary candidate Kwame Deen Yawson, as non-marketable and incapable of winning the seat for the party in the 2024 parliamentary elections and that they prefer Kwame Obeng Asare aka A Plus, to replace him as their candidate.



At a meeting, the party asked its communications officer to step aside and relinquish all his duties. Seven other Coordinators and branch Executives were suspended.



It has been alleged that, prior to the press conference on Monday, some party members revealed that the communications officer held a meeting at his residence with A Plus and his supporters with four campaign vehicles parked in front of his residence suspect he’s the one behind the supporting of A-Plus to replace their Parliamentry Candidate.

A party member told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that the Officer was supposed to accompany the team to a funeral but when questioned, he (communications officer) said he was not well and that could not attend the funeral not knowing he was in a close meeting with Kwame Asare Obbeng.



Gomoa Central NDC Constituency Chairman Kofi Afful said the decision is to establish the truth.



Some party Executives including the Organizers, Youths Organiser, women’s wing and some party sympathisers condemned the act and urged the constituents to believe in the NDC candidate that he is capable of representing them and addressing their concerns.



According to them, there is no way the party will exchange Kwame Asare Obeng with their Parliamentry Candidate.