NDC suspends all parliamentary campaign activities of sitting MPs

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended, with immediate effect, all campaign activities by sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) till the end of the month – March 31, 2023.

In a statement released by the party and signed by its National Secretary – Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, it indicated that following a meeting by the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the decision was reached.

It further noted that the decision is in solidarity with the Minority Caucus in Parliament and is dubbed “Operation Save Our Democracy”.

Per the directive

All campaign activities in all constituencies with sitting NDC MPs are hereby suspended.

2) All sitting NDC MPs, shall be required to attend all Parliamentary sittings.

3) No NDC MP shall undertake any travel that will affect his or her attendance in Parliament.

4) Any MP who has travelled is hereby recalled immediately.

5) All regional and constituency executives and aspirants are directed to ensure strict compliance with the directives herein.

6) All parliamentary aspirants, are hereby directed in their own interest, to strictly adhere to these directives as a breach of same shall attract severe sanctions.

The statement further noted that the dates for the filing of the nominations, vetting of parliamentary aspirants, and parliamentary primaries shall remain unchanged.

