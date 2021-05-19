NDC suspends three Salaga South Constituency executives

Their suspension follows a misunderstanding at a meeting they organized

Three executives of the Salaga South Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been suspended for three months each by the Savannah Regional Executive Committee of the party.

The three are Haruna Salifu, the Constituency Chairman, Murtala Falalu, the Constituency Organizer, and Abubakari Abu Omega, the Constituency Communication Director.



Their suspension follows a meeting they organized, leading to a misunderstanding at the Salaga South Constituency office on Sunday, May 16.



In a letter dated May 19 and signed by the party’s regional secretary, Salisu Be-awurbi, their deputies will take over their duties until after investigations.

The letter, therefore, directs the beleaguered executives to make themselves available to the party’s Disciplinary Committee to answer questions on some allegations of campaigning against the Member of Parliament in the run-up to the 2020 general elections.



On Sunday, May 16, some youth group believed to be supporters of the incumbent MP, Hajia Zuweira Ibrahim, besieged the Constituency office to disrupt an ongoing meeting organized by the party’s chairman, Haruna Salifu, popularly known as Connection, and some executives.



Party properties were destroyed with some of the executives severely beaten.