General News

NDC to commemorate the death of late President Mills

Late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Friday, July 24th, commemorate the eighth anniversary of the death of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra at 0800 hours.



A statement issued by Mr Kraka Essamuah, Director of Communications of the NDC, which was copied to Ghana News Agency said the ceremony would be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

"Further details of the programme will be communicated in the course of the coming week," it said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.