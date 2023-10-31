NDC to defend any attempt by the EC to scrap guarantor system - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Haruna Iddrisu, former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that the party will vehemently oppose any attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to eliminate the guarantor system from the voter registration process, graphic.com.gh reports.

"... as a party, we want to serve notice to any person and the EC that any attempt to do away with the tried and tested guarantor system to prevent eligible Ghanaians from enjoying their constitutional right to vote will be fiercely fought," he said.



Haruna Iddrisu made this assertion while addressing enthusiastic supporters of the NDC during a health walk organized by the Bolgatanga Central Constituency branch of the party in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga.



Notable NDC party executives and MPs who participated in the health walk included Sofo Awudu Azorka, the first National Vice Chairman; Ruth Dela Seddoh, Deputy National Youth Organiser; Theresa Awuni, MP for Okaikoi North; and Prof. Hamza Adam, MP for Kumbumbu.



The EC's stance on eliminating the guarantor system was articulated during a press briefing on October 17, 2023, by Samuel Tettey, a deputy chairman of the EC responsible for operations.



Tettey argued that the guarantor system had outlived its usefulness and pointed to widespread abuse in the last voter registration exercise.

He asserted that the Ghana Card is the best proof of a person's citizenship and advocated for the abolishment of the guarantor system.



However, Haruna Iddrisu underscored that the guarantor system is essential to safeguard citizens' right to register and vote as outlined in Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution.



He revealed that during the recent limited voter registration exercise, 61% of those registered, equivalent to 550,000 individuals, were able to register due to the guarantor system.



He stressed that the EC's attempt to abolish this system would have disenfranchised these individuals.



In addition to addressing the guarantor system, Haruna Iddrisu expressed concern about the current state of the economy, highlighting the national debt standing at 99% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He urged NDC supporters to work diligently to ensure the party's success in the 2024 elections, with the goal of improving the country's economic situation.



He also called on party members to focus on securing all 15 parliamentary seats and increasing presidential votes to enhance the NDC's prospects in the 2024 elections.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE