NDC to deliver the true state of the nation

NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will, on Monday, March 20, 2023, deliver ‘the true state of the nation address”.

The event will take place at the University of professional studies (UPSA) and will be delivered by the chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



The event will focus on the economy and the factors that have made the country seek for a financial bailout from the IMF.



The event is also expected to counter the State of the nation address delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament says Ghana will not be able to secure the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board approval at the end of March 2023, contrary to claims by the government.



The opposition group explained that the government has not been able to satisfy the financing assurances regarding the bailout which includes the board documents.

“Mr Speaker, our President said on authority that Ghana would get an IMF Board approval by the end of this month, I don’t know who is briefing our President, but Ghana will not be able to get an IMF Board approval by the end of this month because even the board documents are prepared," he said.



Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson further said, Ghana has to seek for financial aid from China.



“We need to get China to give Ghana financing assurance and that they are ready to take a haircut and China has not agreed,” he noted.



