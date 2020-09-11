Politics

NDC to hold Town Hall meeting on peoples’ Manifesto in Kumasi

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to take its Peoples’ Manifesto to the good people of the Ashanti Region and its environs, as the party holds a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The event, which will afford the party an opportunity to breakdown and explain the transformational policies and programmes contained in its 2020 Manifesto, will also be held in other regions of the country in the coming weeks.



The programme is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 15th September 2020 at 2PM and will be addressed by the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and other Speakers.

The NDC assures the general public that we intend to take the People’s Manifesto to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian, as we embark on the rescue mission to create jobs and prosperity for all, and restore Ghana back on the path of development and true progress.





