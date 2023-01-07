NDC to hold thanksgiving service

Sat, 7 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the decision to organise a thanksgiving service to seek the favour of God for the newly elected officers of the party.
The National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, will lead a team of national executives and former national executives to thank the Lord for a successful congress.
The party in a statement dated January 5, 2023, said there will be Islamic and Christian prayer
The program is as follows:
ISLAMIC PRAYERS
Time: Friday 6 January 2023
Venue: The National Mosque Kanda
Time: 12:30 PM
CHRISTIAN PRAYERS
Sunday 8th of January 2023
Venue: Perez Chapel, Dzowulu Junction
Time: 9:00 AM
