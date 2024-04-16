NDC to officially out-door its running mate for the 2024 elections on April 24

NDC Running Mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to formally introduce its running mate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a statement released by the party's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the ceremony is set for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium, located at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).



"It is slated to commence promptly at 4:00 pm, and will be graced by the NDC’s Flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections, John Dramani Mahama, along with members of the Functional Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party. Additionally, attendees will include members of Parliament and various distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, Civil Society Organizations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others," the statement said.



The NDC Running Mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will also address the nation on the NDC’s vision for a progressive, inclusive, and prosperous Ghana.



She will also highlight the transformative policies proposed by the party's flagbearer for the upcoming general elections, it added.



In his statement, Sammy Gyamfi emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating that it will mark a pivotal moment in the party's preparation for the 2024 general elections.

"This event signifies an important milestone for the NDC as we officially unveil our running mate for the upcoming election. We are confident that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will articulate our party's vision for Ghana and garner support for our transformative agenda," he stated.



This is the second time Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has been named running mate for the NDC, pairing with John Dramani Mahama.



Below is the full statement



NAY/AE