Politics

NDC unveils 2020 campaign team

The leadership of the party inaugurated a 26- member campaign team

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated a 26- member campaign team for the December 7, 2020, general elections.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi would lead the campaign team.



Professor Alabi shall be assisted by two deputies namely; Peter Boamah Otokunor (Deputy General Secretary of the NDC) and Mr Alex Segbefia, who is a former Minister of Health and the current Director of International Relations of the NDC.



The ceremony which was held at the party’s head office at Adabraka on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, was attended by the party’s leader and flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



President Mahama, at the inauguration ceremony, expressed his utmost confidence in the ability of the team to deliver the much needed victory for the NDC and Ghanaians who are hungry for change.

In his address, the Campaign Manager assured the Flag bearer (John Mahama) and the NDC of the team’s full commitment to the task ahead. He said they shall work tirelessly to deliver a resounding victory for the NDC and bring former President Mahama back to power.



Prominent among the campaign team are the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Johnson Asiedu Nketia (General Secretary), Sammy Gyamfi ( National Communications Officer) and Former Chief of staff Julius Debrah.



Other members of the team include; Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Haruna Iddrisu, Hudu Yahaya; George Opare Addo, Sam Pee Yalley, Valerie Sawyer; Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Victor Smith, Joshua Akamba, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, Samuel Sarpong; Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse and Julius Yaw Cobbinah.

