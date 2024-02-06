NDC unveils another campaign arm; 'Voice out, Vote out'

Voice out, vote out logo

Another campaign wing Voice Out, Vote Out of the NDC launched dubbed ‘Voice Out, Vote Out’ VOVO for short, the initiative is intended to empower the youth, particularly students to boldly speak out on the bad governance resulting in the economic mess, hardship facing Ghanaians, abuse of power and assure them of the hope the alternative, the NDC, whose track record is verifiable, have post 2025, of John Dramani Mahama wins

Speakers including Dan Abodakpi – a member of the party’s Council of Elders, NDC Director of Legal Affairs – Edudzi Tamakloe, Elikem KOTOKO, a deputy National Organizer of the NDC, among other described the crisis facing Ghana today as a result of greed, corruption and mismanagement visited on the nation by a few family and friends in government



Describing the current situation as a ‘generational’ curse, Lawyer Edudzi Tameklo cautioned that through the signs are written on the wall and opinion polls have consistently indicated John Mahama will win the December 7, 2024 elections, Ghanaians must not be complacent



He said biting out the Nana Akufo Addo led government will not be a walkover and that an all-hands-on-deck approach to maximize votes, protect the ballot and secure a resounding victory



Edudzi Tameklo described attempts by the NPP to rebrand Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, now NPP’s 2024 candidate, will fail because electorates are awake and won’t be deceived again

“You know why since November 4, Dr Bawumia and his campaign team have gone underground? His consultants are struggling how to repackage him after the lies he told and his lost credibility’. Are they going to push a change agenda or continuity? Each will be difficult for Bawumia and we are waiting for his Wednesday event and we shall face him squarely to expose the rot he has been part of” – he noted



Ambassador Dan Abodakpi who is confident about NDC’s victory reminded the party of the strong advise late former President and Founder, Jerry Rawlings gave the party in 2016 at the Cape Coast Sport Stadium that .. “ the NPP is dangerous and will come in various forms once they win an election and removing them will be an ardent task” to paraphrase



He commended the organizers and cautioned their operations should be in tandem with the party structures and not create unnecessary divisions



Present at the launch was the NDC 2020 flagbearer, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang