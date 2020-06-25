General News

NDC vs EC Ruling: We respect the decision of the Supreme Court - EC

The Electoral Commission has said that as they believe in the sanctity of the law, they respect the decision of the Supreme Court.

The Electoral Commission in a statement after the ruling has said it takes this opportunity to assure its stakeholders that the Voters Registration Exercise will start from Tuesday, the 30th of June, 2020 to the 6th of August, 2020.



The Supreme Court in a ruling today(Thursday) said that, "The Electoral Commission in exercising their discretion in the discharge of their constitutional mandate in cleaning the voters' register should be deemed as authorized to be acting within the regulations therein, and cannot be faulted even if it is considered that there is a more efficient mode or method available."

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Sylvia Annor, the Electoral Commission has therefore assured the public that the voters' registration exercise will start from Tuesday, the 30th of June,2020 to the 6th of August, 2020 as planned.



"The Commission will enforce strict safety protocols at its registration Centres across the country so as to protect Applicants from the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement concluded.

