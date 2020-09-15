Politics

NDC wails over 100% increment in presidential filing fees; says it’s very disappointing

Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary, NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to increase presidential filing fees for the 2020 general election to GHC100,000 as disappointing and a deliberate attempt to exclude some people from contesting.

“It is rather disappointing that rather the Electoral Commission is not being sensitive to the very institution they are leading. This is a clear indication to exclude some people from contesting,” Peter Boamah Otokunor Deputy General Secretary of the NDC said in an interview with GBC radio programme “Behind the News” monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Mr Otokunor’s comment comes following the EC’s decision to increase this year’s filing fee for presidential candidates by 100%



The electoral Commission in a press briefing earlier on Monday stated that presidential candidates for this year’s elections are required to pay GH¢100,000 as filing fees to enable them to qualify to take part in the elections. Parliamentary candidates are also required to pay GH¢10000 which saw no increment.



The EC Chair Madam Jean Mensa also announced that filing of nomination forms begin on Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 9.



The nomination forms will be available on the EC’s website from 6:00 pm Monday while candidate accesses the form with a unique password, the EC added.

However, responding to the EC in his interview, Mr Otokunor categorically stated that even though it is a disappointing news form the Electoral Commission, the NDC would have expected that as an institution that is supposed to advance the country’s democracy, the commission shouldn’t have done anything that would render exclusivity to a privilege few in the participation of democracy in the country.



According to, since every activity of the EC is fully funded by the taxpayer and the government of the Republic, there is no need increasing the filing fee to that high.



The NDC is, however, requesting the EC to give proper explanation to the effect and also called civil societies and the media to speak against the actions of the EC.



How the filing fees have been increased over the years since 1992.



From 1992 to 2004 filing fee was pegged at GHC 200 for Parliamentary with Presidential paying GHC 500. In 2008 there was an increment with both Parliamentary and Presidential candidates paying GHC 5000.

However, from 2012 to 2016 parliamentary candidates paid GHC 10,000 whiles presidential candidates filed nomination form at GHC 50,000.



But in 2020 Parliamentary candidates are still paying GHC 10,000 with Presidential candidates asked to offer GHC 100,000.





