NDC warns EC over biased selection of electoral areas for May voter's registration exercise

NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to the Electoral Commission (EC), expressing its strong opposition to any biased selection of electoral areas for the upcoming May 2024 voter registration exercise.

In a statement released by the NDC's Director of Elections and IT, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, emphasized their firm stance against any perceived favouritism or partiality in the selection process.



The party further urged the EC to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection of electoral areas, emphasizing that any deviation from this principle would be vehemently resisted.



Expressing concern over rumours regarding the selection process, the NDC urged the EC to address these concerns promptly and provide clarity on the matter.



The NDC emphasized the importance of open dialogue and consultation at all levels, including the district, regional, and inter-party advisory committee (IPAC) levels.

The party underscored the need for thorough discussions and deliberations on the electoral areas under consideration for the limited registration exercise.



The NDC called for inclusivity and collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure that the process is conducted in a manner that upholds the integrity of the electoral system.



Overall, the NDC's statement serves as a warning to the EC, emphasizing their commitment to resisting any perceived bias or unfairness in the electoral process.



They called for transparency, dialogue, and consultation to address concerns and ensure a free and fair registration exercise in May 2024.