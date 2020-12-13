NDC warns electoral officers against deactivating biometric devices

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, Director of Elections for NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has threatened to sue Electoral Officers should they heed to a purported directive that they should deactivate the bio-metric machines.

According to the party, it has been reliably informed that Dr. Yaw Ofori Adjei has directed that bio-metric machines used for the 2020 election.



But that directive is against the constitutional provision Regulation 47 (3) of CI 127 which stipulates that “the commission shall, subject to the provision of these Regulations, (a) retain for a year, documents forwarded to the Commission; and (b) destroy the document after a year unless otherwise directed by a court”.

It has therefore signed a note of caution to all electoral officers across the country to desist from following the directive to deactivate the devices because they will be in contravention of the law and will be dealt with.