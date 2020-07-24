General News

NDC will chase out anyone who subscribes to Mills' 'father-for-all' behaviour – Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

In a week where Ghanaians are celebrating him for the peace and sanity he brought to the political space, the NDC, the party on whose ticket he stood to become President have announced their departure from what he stood for.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, who is the Communications Director of the NDC, Mills’ ‘asomdwehene’ has become stale and no long serves the interest of Ghanaians.



He said any party member who tries to resurrect Mill’s peace-like and ‘father for all’ approach will be kicked out.



Sammy Gyamfi insists that the peaceful and insult-free way of conducting political business left with the late president and will no longer be entertained in the NDC.



“Now, in NDC, whoever will try this father-for-all behaviour, we will chase you out. Nobody is coming to do any father-for-all. The time of father-for-all was under the late President Atta Mills, he was called “Asomdwe Hene” and he said that whatever has happened in the past should be forgiven for the sake of peace but the person who brought his father-for-all behaviour is dead and gone but we the current generation of the NDC, we don’t subscribe to the father-for-all behaviour," Sammy Gyamfi is quoted by PeaceFMonline.



Sammy Gyamfi’s pronouncements contradict that of John Dramani Mahama who has vowed to protect the legacy of the Atta Mills.



Speaking at a remembrance ceremony to mark eight years of Mills’ death, John Mahama said that Ghanaians long for the peace he brought to the political space and he will do everything possible to keep the peace in the country.

“Ghanaians are crying” for the kind of peace, stability and justice he (Mills) stood for.



In a similar development, the managing editor of the Insight newspaper and a close friend of Atta Mills has paid a glowing tribute to his departed friend.



Kwesi Pratt told www.ghanaweb.com in an interview that Mills was a great politician who "brought something special to the political table.”



Skip to the 31st-minute for Sammy Gyamfi's comment on Atta Mills.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.