NDC will form majority on January 7, take over presidency - Dr. Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will form the Majority in Parliament of Ghana come January 7, 2021.

The legislator who was re-elected in the parliamentary polls insists the NDC won both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



Dr. Apaak indicated that Ghanaians will soon know how the polls were rigged in favour of the incumbent.



According to him, after the dust settles, the NDC will emerge as winners.



He said they have been constantly asked to go to court to seek redress and that is a decision they have taken to use the law court to seek redress and after the case is heard, history will be made.



In a post, he wrote; “We, NDC, won both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections. Go to court, they say, we certainly will. And given what we have uncovered, Ghana will again make history as one of the few nations, not just in Africa, where a stolen verdict has been restored."

"It’s exciting to be part of such a historic and history-making generation.”



"Folks, on January 7th, 2021, I will be comfortably seated on the right side of Mr. Speaker as will colleagues on the NDC Majority side of the 8th parliament of the Republic of Ghana. Independent MP or not, we are the Majority."



"By the way check out article 97 of the 1992 constitution, especially 97 (h) to understand what happens when an independent MP decides to join a political party."



It’s well folks."



