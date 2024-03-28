NDC will install secret cameras on trees on election day – Akamba

Former NDC National Organiser, Joshua Akamba

The former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has stated that the opposition party will put stringent measures in place to monitor the 2024 general elections.

According to him, one of the measures will be the installation of secret cameras on trees to monitor the happenings surrounding the elections and make sure that those that will cause chaos will be brought to book.



He noted that even though there has been an assurance that drones will be deployed to monitor proceedings, the party will not rely on that alone as it will implement its measures for monitoring.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Akamba explained that the installation of cameras on trees will help to capture security personnel who maltreat the citizens during elections and hold them accountable.



“The military and other security personnel should advise themselves about the 2024 elections. We have heard about drones, but we will install secret cameras on trees to monitor the elections. So that if a security personnel shoots someone, he/she will be captured and arrested afterwards.”



Akamba further indicated that the violence that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections is a reason for this measure.



“With what happened at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency elections, where they set up a commission, do you think that is a conclusive matter? The guys who were shot are still there.”

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, will be competing with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other candidates in the 2024 elections.



The general election is slated for December 7, 2024.



Watch the video below





NDC will fix secret cameras on trees on election day – Akamba pic.twitter.com/j0tMiHLNE8 — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 28, 2024

SB/OGB