NDC will issue a major response to Bawumia's lies – Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has stated that his party will go all out to expose the lies of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in contributing to the current economic situation.

Reacting to Dr Bawumia’s public lecture delivered on Wednesday, February 7, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah said any attempt by the vice president to shift blame to the president alone will be rejected by the NDC.



“This is just a precursor; we are coming to issue a major response to his statement and expose him properly. Because if you allow falsehood to lead the nation without acting against it you are equally guilty of what is happening.



"So, for us we will keep speaking up and continue to remind him that where were you when we were fight against E-Levy, Emissions Tax, VAT on Domestic Electricity.



"Recently they forced through to approve the budget which we denounced, where were the people in the NPP now supporting Bawumia? Were they not in parliament? What did they do? He cannot come and deceive us at all,” he told Kwame Nkrumah of Okay FM.



Dr Bawumia who is the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer on Wednesday, delivered a lecture dubbed “Ghana’s Next Chapter” where he outlined his governance plans ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

As part of his visions, the vice president announced that he will reverse some controversial policies introduced by the government despite serving as vice president over the last seven years.



Dr Bawumia relating his work to that of a trotro mate, underscored the limited power to influence decision making and the need for him to be given the chance to prove himself amidst the country’s current economic challenges.



The vice president has, however, been criticised for what his critics believe is his attempt to shift blame in his attempt to seek election as president.







