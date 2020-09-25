NDC will never change on their perception of EC - NPP’s Evans Nimako

NPP’s Director of Election and Research, Evans Nimako

The Director of Election and Research at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the opposition NDC position regarding the ongoing voter registration exhibition exercise as not surprising.

According to Mr Evans Nimako, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had opposed the Electoral Commission (EC) from day one that it decided to compile a new voters’ register.



“I’m not surprised about the position of the NDC on the exhibition exercise. They will not change, they will continue to maintain their opposition to the establishment of a credible and robust voter registration system that is credible, that is transparent, and that is free”, he said on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“They never like the very mention of the EC when said it was going to put into motion a credible voter management system. They never supported the registration or the creation of a new register for the conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. So we are not surprised about this position they have”, he said.



Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday raised concerns about massive anomalies in the newly compiled voters’ register with several names said to have been missing.



At a press briefing at the NDC Headquarters in Accra, the flagbearer cited one of the infractions involving his running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who had her voters’ ID number duplicated when she went to check her registration details in the ongoing voters’ registration exhibition exercise.

According to him, her case is among numerous cases of duplication of card numbers that the NDC recorded at 14 centres of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency in the Central Region.







“One of such cases involved my running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. She went to her centre to check her name, she sent somebody to check her name and they said she had to come herself because her number was duplicated, somebody else had the same number as her and so she had to come and collect the card and take it to the district office and to go and sort it out.



And so, she had to drive from Komenda to Elmina where the district office is and at Elmina, they took the old card from her and destroyed it and replaced it with a new one,” he revealed.