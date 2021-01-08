NDC will not recognize Akufo-Addo as legitimate President until court ruling - Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has categorically stated that it will not recognize President Akufo-Addo as the legitimately elected President of Ghana until all the issues surrounding his flawed election are satisfactorily resolved.

The NDC led by its Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the results of Election 2020 which it describes as flawed and fraudulent.



Ex-President Mahama further wants the court to order for a re-run of the polls hence the need to issue a fiat restraining President Akufo-Addo from holding himself as the President-elect.



Other reliefs sought by the Former President include a declaration that the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, breached the 1992 constitution, specifically Article 63(3) with the declaration that she made on December 9, 2020.



Also, the former President is asking the apex court of the land to declare that based on the data contained in the declaration “no candidate satisfied” the more than 50 percent threshold required to be declared a winner of the presidential poll.

Addressing the press on Friday afternoon, Mr. Asiedu Nketia stated that not even the swearing into office of President Akufo Addo on January 7, 2021, by the Chief Justice, will cause the NDC to change its position taken on the President.



Mr Asiedu Nketia further called for an investigation into the invasion into Parliament of armed soldiers during the chaotic election of the Speaker of Parliament.



“How the Marshal who is in charge of the security of Parliament allowed his domain to be invaded in such a matter must be a matter of inquiry and those who deserve to be punished must be punished accordingly.”