NDC will promote modern industrial parks for garage owners - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has promised to build modern training centres to update the skills of garage owners to keep them in business.

Addressing artisans and garage owners in Tuobodom in the Techiman North constituency on Saturday as part of his three-day tour of the Bono East Region, Mr Mahama said the next NDC government will promote the development of industrial parks for garage owners and workers.



He said fully equipped industrial parks with diagnostic centres and other modern facilities for vehicle maintenance will be developed to train garage operators on the maintenance of cars with new and improved technology.



Mr Mahama says given the rapid deployment of new technologies in vehicles, it is imperative that garage owners and workers are given the needed training to make them relevant for their industry to keep them in employment.

“So, we are going to collaborate with the Eureka Garages Association, Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organisation in Kumasi and all other garage associations in the country to build the training centres with the modern diagnostic machine to train their members and be able to stay in business”, he added.



Mr Mahama also said government will engage master artisans such as masons, carpenters, fashion designers, hairdressers and seamstresses, among others, and pay the apprenticeship fees of all those who are willing to train under them in the various vocations. Those who complete the government-sponsored apprenticeship training, he said, will be provided the needed tools to enable them also set up their own businesses.



Mr Mahama therefore urged electorates to vote for him and the NDC in the December 7, 2020 general elections to enable the party fulfill its promises to the people of Ghana.

