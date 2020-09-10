Politics

NDC will win back Madina seat - Amadu Sorogho

Former Member of Parliament for Madina, Amadu Sorogo

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Amadu Sorogo has expressed strong optimism that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will massively win back the seat it lost to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former MP said contrary to the juicy promises made by the current MP Boniface Abu-bakar Saddique, he has failed the constituents.



He slammed the MP for peddling lies about him to win power but even his promises to ensure that all deplorable roads in Madina are fixed has not been done.



He touted his achievements saying he [Sorogo] helped in promoting quality education in the area at a time when the results of students in the constituency were poor.



Alhaji Sorogo said he encouraged and rewarded teachers for their contribution to the students in the constituency.



According to him, he lobbied to have a vocational and senior high school constructed at Danfa but unfortunately, the NDC lost power and till date, the project has been abandoned.

Residents in Madina he added have regretted voting for the NPP and are willing to vote back the NDC.



Currently, the NDC is being represented by human rights lawyer Xavier-Sosu.



The former MP said the chances of the lawyer are bright because the residents have regretted and even apologised for voting out the NDC.



To voters he said: ”no Ghanaian should make the mistake and retain the NDC. It is a government of family, friends and cronies. The government is corrupt and only think about themselves. Ken Ofori Atta, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and others have joined the president to form a gang and are a group of sakawa mafias taking advantage of Ghanaians to enrich themselves.”

