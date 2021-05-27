NDC will win three by-elections before 2024 elections – Prophet Forson

NDC currently have 137 seats in parliament

• Prophet Samuel Forson says NDC will win three more seats before the 2024 elections

• He also prophesied that John Mahama will win the 2024 elections



• He has told Manasseh Azure Awuni to apologise to John Mahama



Prophet Samuel Forson, the founder and leader of the Sword Glory Chapel International in Kumasi has prophesied that there will be three by-elections before the 2024 generation elections.



In an interview on Montie FM, Reverend Forson disclosed that the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, will win all three by-elections.



As a consequence, he added that the NDC will have the majority in Parliament by the time the 2024 polls are held.



He boasted that in the 2020 elections, he did some spiritual machinations for forty-three MPs on the ticket of the NDC but was successful with thirty-one of them.

“I worked on 43 constituencies and I won 31 of them. There will be three by-elections and NDC will win them all. NDC will be having majority in parliament by the 2024 elections. NDC should prepare and get ready for these elections. They can do whatever they want but NDC will still win,” he said.



Prophet Samuel Forson also predicted victory John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.



He alleged that plans were afoot to rig the polls but that they will not be successful.



“If we are to hold an election today, John Mahama will win with 54%. As things stand, he has 54%. Anything that people have planned against him will not work. All plans to sabotage him will fail. All those who spoke against him should apologize else they will be disgraced. Mahama is anointed by God and anyone who touches him, goes against God”, he said.



He singled out investigative journalist Manasseh Azure and asked him to apologise to John Mahama else ‘his name will vanish’.



“That paddy should go and apologise to Mahama. He should do it because if he doesn’t do it his name will vanish from this earth”