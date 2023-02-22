1
NDC withholds opening of Parliamentary nominations in 23 Constituencies

NDC Primaries The flag of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: ALWGH.COM

The largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has put on hold the opening of opened nominations for the election of its Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 general elections in some 23 constituencies.

Although the party has officially opened nomination for the election of its Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates, the exercise is not possible in the listed 23 constituencies, including Sekyere Afram Plains, Amasaman, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Amenfi East, Effutu among others.

A statement from the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced that the nomination forms for Parliamentary Candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.

Nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am today.

Below are the constituencies which the Functional Executive Committee of the party has put opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries on hold.

Ayawaso Central

Amasaman

Afram Plains South

Subin

Efutu

Gomoa Central

Amenfi East

Evalue Gwira

Assin North

Pusiga

Tarkwa Nsuaem

Ayensuano

Adansi Asokwa

Offinso North

Ahafo Ano North

Sekyere Afram Plains

Ahafo Ano South East

Bosome Freho

Asante Akim Central

Manso Adubia

Manhyia South

Akwatia

Fomena

Meanwhile, NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, has said the Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies.

