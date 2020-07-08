General News

NDC women descend on Buaben Asamoa for comments against Opoku-Agyemang

The Central Regional women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, for comments he made about the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Soon after the announcement of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, the Adentan Member of Parliament (MP) in a press conference suggested that the former president “does not take Ghanaians seriously” for his choice of running mate.



This the NDC women find unfortunate, demanding that Mr. Asamoa apologizes.



A statement signed by the Women’s Organizer, Faustina N.L Lamptey, suggests the comments by Mr. Buaben Asamoa is a reflection of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“We the women’s wing of the central NDC is not surprised by the posturing of Buabeng Asamoah and the NPP. We are convinced that his posturing is influenced by their candidate for elections 2020 who happens to be President Akufo-Addo,” the statement read.



The women recalled when President Akufo-Addo attended the 2019 Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver, Canada and was later criticized for the views he shared about women on the panel.



According to the NPP women, that incident, coupled with recent comments of Buaben Asamoa gives credence to their belief that the NPP does not have faith in women.

“By this statement the NPP candidate for elections 2020 implies that there is not enough dynamism and activism from women to be put in positions of leadership. The President’s commentary which was condemned by women and men from across the globe is a true reflection of what his party –the New Patriotic Party believes in.”



They are thus calling for the dismissal of Mr. Buaben Asamoa.



“We are by this statement further calling on the NPP and their candidate Akufo-Addo to immediately dismiss him for such reckless commentary by someone who ought to know better. Failure to discipline him in our opinion could only mean one thing; that the NPP and candidate Akufo-Addo do not believe in women empowerment and thus strongly endorses his reckless commentary.”



Meanwhile, the women have said the public should be assured that “Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a woman of substance with an impeccable record” and that together John Mahama, “they will deliver Ghana from this corrupt and inept government”.









