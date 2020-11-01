NDC would’ve created Oti Region - Okudzeto Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa speaking at the community engagement

The Member of Parliament (MP) of the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would have created Oti region if they had won the 2016 general elections.

According to him, the Oti region is no achievement of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) because NDC has promised the creation of the new regions in the 2016 manifesto.



Speaking during a community engagement held in Abotoase within the Biakoye constituency of the Oti region, where the running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman was officially introduced to the constituents, Mr. Ablakwa said the creation of new regions is “no news” but developing it is necessary.



He said the government should have priorities development of the newly created Oti region but not to create the region only to leave it without developing the area. The MP said, the NPP government should have considered creating of avenues that will give jobs to the youth in the region, bring infrastructure development including water and sanitation.



He, however, noted that the Oti region have benefited from the NDC government over the past years under infrastructure development such as the E-Block, roads, schools and health infrastructures.

Mr. Ablakwa, therefore, called on the people to vote for the NDC in the come December 7 elections if they want completion of abandoned projects in the area. He said Mr. John Dramani Mahama is a visionary leader hence they should make history by bringing him back to power in 2021 to enable the next John and Jane government to develop the area and give job opportunities to the people.



On her part, Prof. Jane Naana urged the constituents not to consider “skirt and blouse” but vote for John Mahama and the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Kwadzo Aboagye, this to enable the NDC to have majority in parliament to enable smoothness in the course of developing the region.



She is expected to tour Karachi East, West, Nchumuru, Nkwanta South and North as part of her two-day tour of the Oti region started on Friday, 29 October 2020.