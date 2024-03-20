NEC names Hon. Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi as NPP parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon

Hon. Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi

Source: GD Africa

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially designated Hon. Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi as the parliamentary candidate for the La Dadekotopon constituency in the forthcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

Hon. Solomon Kotey Nikoi, presently serving as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), emerged as the chosen candidate following a decision made at a gathering held at the party's National Headquarters in Accra on 21st February 2024.



The announcement made by the General Secretary, Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua was made in the presence of key party figures, including members of the Constituency Executive Committee, Constituency Council of Elders, Patrons and Greater Accra Regional Executives.



This decision by NEC became necessary after the withdrawal of the previously acclaimed candidate, Dr. Gerald Nyanyofio, who cited lack of support and family pressure as reasons for his withdrawal from the contest. Dr. Nyanyofio, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), had contested the 2020 parliamentary elections but was unsuccessful against the incumbent opposition candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Rita Odoley Sowah.



Sources within the NPP headquarters and Greater Accra Regional office have confirmed this decision, indicating that the Constituency Chairman and his executivesb have been tasked with conveying the decision to the constituency.



Hon. Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi, known for his extensive experience within the constituency, has previously held various positions, including Treasurer, 1st Vice-chairman, and Constituency Chairman before assuming the role of MCE in 2019.

In light of NEC's decision, Mr. Divine Agorhom and Hon. Odarlai Parker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman and Regional Secretary of the NPP respectively, have introduced Hon. Nikoi to the Regional Parliamentary caucus and other party members at the Regional office in Accra.



Upon inquiry, Hon. Nikoi expressed his readiness to engage with constituents pending the official announcement by the Constituency Executives.



"Time is of essence, I'm waiting patiently on the Constituency leadership to officially announce NEC's decision to the party and my acclamation to enable hit the grounds running."



A recent survey report released by Outcomes International, a renowned polls organization, suggests that the La Dadekotopon constituency, known as a swing constituency, may tilt towards the NPP in the 2024 Presidential elections. This development has reportedly stirred concern within the ranks of the opposition NDC in the constituency