NEC unanimously agreed to reinstate Kwabena Agyapong – Freddie Blay

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has been reinstated as a party member

Freddie Blay, the NPP National Chairman has said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party agreed that Kwabena Agyei Agyapong should be reinstated by the party.

Blay told Joy News in a report monitored by GhanaWeb that “it is a decision that was taken at the NEC meeting yesterday. After a long discussion, it was decided that he must be reinstated as a full member of the party.



“A lot of people expressed their opinions on that so it was a very fruitful discussion and after that, it was unanimous that he must be reinstated.”



The former Ellembelle MP noted, the party enjoyed immense support from Kwabena Agyapong before and during the 2020 polls.



He said such a gesture from the former General Secretary was one of the many reasons considered for having his suspension lifted.



Freddie Blay stated that the Council was persuaded to have him reinstated after receiving a letter in February this year from the former executive and several pleas by the rank and file of the party.



“He wrote a letter to us that he be reinstated. Let us be fair to ourselves, he has been on suspension for about 6 years. The decision to even confirm that he should be in or out of the party was not an issue because he has been doing a lot of things to help the party – going on campaigns, he has been helping some constituents. For that reason, the party decided that he being reinstated is most appropriate,” he said.

Agyapong is set to enjoy whatever rights and privileges due him as a former party executive and he was advised to remain loyal and committed to the party.



“We expect his commitment to the party, his loyal service to the party and whatever position that he finds himself, he will fight to raise the reputation and image of the party,” he stated.



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong was suspended together with former National Chair, Paul Afoko and his Vice, Sammy Crabbe for violating Article 3(d) of the party’s Constitution after engaging in some misconduct in 2015.



He was also accused of taking unilateral actions and activities without the Council’s approval.



The former party executive was on suspension for close to six years until Monday, May 10, after the party’s NEC rescinded his suspension.