NECC urges WASSCE cndidates to be disciplined

File photo of WASSCE candidates

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), has advised the candidates of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), to exercise a high level of discipline to ensure they stay healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coalition also asked all the staff and students to pay critical attention to the COVID-19 safety protocols during the examination.



This was contained in a statement issued, on Monday, and signed by Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, the Interim Board Chairman of the Coalition, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.



The Coalition said though it understood the inconveniences that came with strict adherence to the safety protocols coupled with examination anxiety, adhering to the safety protocols was the surest way students would stay healthy during and after the examination.



It advised them to refrain from examination malpractices and ensure that they obeyed all the rules governing the examination to avoid the cancellation of their results and the other penalties.



"Candidates must be mindful that their toil from kindergarten through to Senior High School may be ruined if they fall victim to examination malpractices," it emphasised.

The statement implored the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and all authorities involved in conducting this year’s WASSCE, to ensure that students wrote the examination devoid of casualties in the wake of the pandemic.



The examination, to be taken by 313,897 candidates, started on Monday with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sending them a goodwill message.



A total of 65,380 candidates began their Visual Arts project work as part of the requirement for their certificates.



However, the general examination will start on Monday, August 3 and end on Saturday, September 5.

