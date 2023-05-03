NEDCo disconnects electricity supply to Ghana National Fire Service in Damongo

Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo)

Correspondence from Savannah Region

Power supply has been cut to both the Municipal and Regional Fire Service stations in Damongo by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), a subsidiary of the Volta River Authority (VRA) over debt.



A team of engineers from NEDCo went on an operation on Wednesday, April 26 in which the company disconnected power to the fire fighting institution.



The Regional Public Relations Officer of the service, DOIII Salisu M. Sirilbaini in an interview with GhanaWeb, bemoaned that the situation is derailing administrative work.



"We can't even print a paper as a result of the disconnection of power to our outfit and all efforts to have the power restored by management of NEDCo have proved futile," he lamented.

According to him, the disconnection of power to the stations has shut down their communication gadgets making it difficult to receive distressed calls from residents.



DOIII Salisu appealed to the electricity company to restore power back to the fire stations to continue with their mandate of fighting fire and saving lives and property.



Meanwhile, he revealed that management of the service in Accra making frantic efforts to settle their indebtedness with NEDCo.