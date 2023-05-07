NEDCo restores power supply to St. Anne's Hospital

St. Anne's Hospital in Damongo

Correspondence from Savannah Region

Power supply has been restored to the St. Anne's Hospital in Damongo after it was disconnected earlier Thursday morning by the Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) over a Gh¢4 million debt.



The restoration of power to the hospital follows the intervention of the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril.



Although power has been restored to the hospital, authorities of the facility disclosed that the electricity company has resolved to disconnect them again on Tuesday, May 9, if the debt is not settled.



The medical director of the hospital, Dr. Nelson Agboadoh who spoke to this reporter explained that the electricity bills of the hospital are paid by the government through the Ministry of Finance reasons which, clients of the facility are not billed for electricity.



According to the Medical Director, the implications of not having electricity in the facility on clients are dire.



"Not having electricity in the hospital have a lot of implications and one of such implications include recording deaths because without electricity, you can't attend to some cases so something must be done to avoid this situation again".

Management of the hospital are therefore appealing to stakeholders to take steps to prevent disconnection of power supply to the facility.



Background



NEDCo on Thursday, May 4, 2023, cut power supply to the hospital over unpaid debt in excess of Gh¢4 million indebtedness.



Management of the hospital after the disconnection threatened to close down the facility if power was not restored to the facility.



Clients of the hospital were infuriated over the matter which drew the attention of the Savannah Regional Minister to intervene.



Though normal activities at the hospital are back to normal, clients and management of the hospital are still calling on the government to take steps in in settling the debt.