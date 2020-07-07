Regional News

NEIP empowers young entrepreneurs at Asuogyaman with financial literacy skills

Over 100 young entrepreneurs drawn from various communities in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region on Friday, July 3, 2020, benefited from an entrepreneurship and financial literacy training, aimed at enhancing their productivity.

The training which was under the auspices of the National Entrepreneurship Innovative Program (NEIP) under the Ministry of Business Development, was to empower micro, small and medium enterprises and the beneficiaries on basic financial literacy concepts.



Resource persons who took the participants through the training included consultant to the NEIP and National Board For Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Mr. Joseph Adjei who took the young entrepreneurs through topics including Discovery, Business Planning, Resourcing, Managing and Harvesting while Executive Director for Citizens For Change And Accountable Governance (CCAG), Kofi Asante educated them on entrepreneurship and Media and Social Life on Business with Chief Executive Officer of Betlap Collections, Betty Boafo also tutoring the participants on Banking Operations Under Financial Literacy.



The widely patronized event was part of the NEIP’s sustained efforts aimed at promoting financial inclusion through financial literacy.



Speaking at the event, District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum lauded the participants for their enthusiasm to acquire additional knowledge to enhance their skills and profitability.



He urged them to put the knowledge and skills acquired into use as the Akuffo Addo government and the assembly would continue to support them in their personal and skills development.

He said President Akuffo Addo’s decision to decentralize the NEIA program was laudable as training of young people at the district level was now possible.



The Assembly Chief said the training would empower the youth in financial literacy as he urged them to continue to acquire more knowledge to achieve better results.



Asuogyaman District Director for the National Youth Authority, Luyusa Akilu Mohammed Zabado said the training was aimed at enhancing the entrepreneurship and financial skills of the young entrepreneurs as they received capacity building and knowledge on financial literacy, business development skills, and entrepreneurship.



She said part of the objectives of the training is also to reward viable business ideas and the Director said business plans had already been taken from the participants and the best business plans would receive financial support from the NEIP support program to expand their businesses.



About eighty of the participants who had already received training in soap making from the National Youth Authority (NYA), had certificates of participation presented to them on the day.

Beneficiaries of the programme who spoke with this portal expressed their appreciation to the NYA, the NEIP, and the Asuogyaman District Assembly for the training and their innovative approach to improving upon their businesses.



“The training was good. I have learned how to start and sustain my business as well as how to manage my finances. I would like to thank the organizers for thinking about us,” they summed up their opinions.



The young business operators including caterers, soap makers, abolo sellers, carpenters, etc. benefitted from the training as it would afford them the opportunity to create jobs and sustain viable businesses.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.