NETRIGHT calls on government to recognise women’s leadership potential

Logo of NETRIGHT

Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT) has called on the government to recognise women’s leadership potential in pandemic situations and to ensure that they are adequately represented in processes and measures to curb pandemics.

The Network said it was important that women and girls were consulted, and their views integrated into all stages of pandemic response and recovery.



A statement issued in Accra and copied to the GNA by Madam Patricia Blankson Akakpo, the Programmes Manager, NETRIGHT, congratulated Ghanaian women and girls on International Women’s Day (IWD) for their daily efforts to seek an equal and better future by daring to challenge the status quo.



This year’s theme: "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world" is dedicated to the great efforts by women and girls globally in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The statement said to demonstrate its support and commitment for women’s leadership, NETRIGHT called on the government, as a matter of urgency, to facilitate the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill before the end of 2021.



"We salute the unsung women of Ghana for the sacrifices and immense contributions towards the attainment of Ghana’s independence and to the 64-year journey to build an independent Ghana and an equal and just society," it said.

The statement said COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the increased gender inequalities that existed in the country and the urgent need to address them if Ghana was committed to meeting its obligations towards promoting women’s rights and gender equality, the Beijing Platform for Action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially SDG 5.



It said women faced an increased burden of unpaid care work, domestic violence, unemployment and the rise in poverty levels that women and girls were grappling with amid the pandemic.



"Yet, they have been side-lined thus disproportionately represented in COVID-19 policy spaces at all levels," the statement added.



It said even though, “the government ignored” women’s rights organisations during its consultations on COVID-19 measures, women and their groups were working tirelessly and effectively providing leadership in COVID-19 measures and recovery efforts at the community, regional and national levels.