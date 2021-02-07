NETRIGHT urges pupils to adhere to coronavirus protocols

NETRIGHT making the donation

Madam Patricia Blankson Akakpo, Programmes Manager, Network for Women's Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT) has urged pupils to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols to keep them safe from the virus.

She said the virus was real and as future leaders, they should always keep their nose masks on, use hand sanitizers or wash their hands with soap under running water to set as an example to others.



Madam Akakpo gave the advice when the Network presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Nyanyano D/A Primary A/B school, Islamic Research Basic School and Potsin D/A Basic School all government schools in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region.



Each school received 2000 pieces of nose masks, 24 bottles of hand sanitizer, 60 pieces of tissue towels, eight gallons of liquid soap and a Polytank Safe Wash station.



“This initiative is to support vulnerable and deprived communities and schools fight the pandemic. She said.



The Programmes Manager said many parents within such communities didny have enough resources to keep their children wearing clean nose masks each day to school and that the masks provided would ensure that children, who reported to school without it could have one to use.



She urged the recipients of the items to put them to good use and that representatives from the Network would be charged with the responsibility to ensure that the items were used for the set purpose.

She said the donation was with support from Plan International Ghana and funding from Global Affairs Canada under the Women Voice and Leadership COVID-19 Project.



Madam Mercy Tetteh, Headmistress, Nyanyano D/A Primary A/B School, who could not she hide her joy for the items donated said it would help them replenish their stock and continually protect the students and staff from the virus.



Madam Rahinatu Iddrisu, Headmistress, Islamic Research Basic Schools said this was the first time an NGO had donated items to the School since its inception ten years ago, “we will put the items to good use and we are grateful for coming to support us in the fight against COVID-19.”



She said adherence to the protocols was strictly enforced in the School; teachers, non-teaching staff and pupils had been sensitized to keep up with the COVID-19 safety protocols to remain safe.



Mr Barfi Boadi, Assistant Headteacher, Potsin D/A Junior High School, said the items would add up to supplies made by the government to the school earlier and would ensure that the items were used appropriately.



He expressed his appreciation on behalf of the school for the gesture and said the protocols were being observed, however, the supply would make it more effective.