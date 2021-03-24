NExA: Napaga Tia to receive Most Promising Female Politician of the year award

Presidential Staffer, Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana

Source: NEA Awards

A Presidential Staffer, Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana will on Saturday 27th March be crowned the Most Promising Female Politician of the year at the 3rd edition of the most prestigious Northern Excellence Awards in Tamale.

This is in recognition of her outstanding achievements in the political arena of Northern Ghana through her numerous humanitarian support initiatives, women and youth empowerment as well as remarkable leadership roles among others.



In an exclusive interview with mynorthtoday.com, Mr. Alhassan Abdul Latif, Executive Director of Celebrities Charity Development Foundation said the daughter of Alhaji Tia Sulemana, a founding father of the NPP has become an influencer and a role model to the youth especially women across northern Ghana.



NExA is a special initiative put together by the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation in-collaboration with MyNorthToday.com and Partners to annually recognize and honor distinguished personalities who are positively contributing to the socio-economic development of Northern Ghana and beyond.

The 3rd Northern Excellence Awards will take place at the Nim Avenue Hotel in Tamale, on Saturday, 27th March 2021, from 7:30pm prompt.



The Maiden and second editions of NExA witnessed the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Otiko Djaba, former Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Nashiru Issahaku, Hon. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central and Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Saeed among others being honoured for positively contributing to the growth of Northern Ghana.



