NGO appeals for furniture for Lakpale RC Primary in Tatale-Sangule District

A photo of basic school pupils

The management of The People's Hope Africa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization has appealed to government and other stakeholders to support the pupils of Lakpale RC Primary in the Tatale-Sangule District.

The school, established in 1998 by the Catholic Church has about 300 pupils with only four teachers that include the headmaster.



Apart from the dilapidated nature of the school block and inadequate teachers, the pupils sit on the floor for classes and need urgent support.

As part of their visits to seek support for deprived communities, the People's Hope Africa Foundation identified the community as one that needs immediate attention for the pupils to catch up with their colleagues across the country.



Lakpale is a deprived community in the Tatale/sanguli district located in the northern region of Ghana.