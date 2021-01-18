NGO appeals for support to renovate bamboo shed school in Hodzo-Ve near Ho

Current state of Hodzo-Ve JHS classroom

A Foundation based in the Volta Region the Xornam Foundation has appealed to members of the general public to assist in whatever means possible provide classrooms for pupils of Hodzo Ve School near Ho, capital of the Volta Region.

Leader of the foundation, Praise Anani made the appeal on social media following persistent calls for help from the pupils and headmaster of the institution. The plight of the school came to the attention of the foundation when it made some stationery donations to the school two years ago and last year.



The pupils currently study under a bamboo shed and anytime it rains, the school is forced to close.



According to Ms. Anani, “the story of Hodzo Ve might not be entirely different from the stories I have read and watched on TV from across Africa but Hodzo Ve’s story is very pathetic and needs an urgent attention since school is reopening they do not have anywhere to study”.



Read her full appeal below:



In 2018, my organization, Xornam Foundation Ghana (XFG), embarked on a distribution of educational materials to some deprived communities in the Volta Region as part of our core values and mandates. Upon reaching Hodzo Ve, a small community near Ho one of the selected communities for the project, our team virtually broke down in exasperation. We encountered pupils of Hodzo Ve Junior High School studying under a nealy collapsed bamboo hut.



In 2019 when we went back to again give learning materials to the pupils, they were unfortunately still using the bamboo structure which was in a bad state as their classroom. Just as we were imagining how the rains could affect their since unfortunately that day was cloudy, it started drizzling.

The teachers and pupils including my team members were looking for a place to hide. Some of the students started running home. The current of state of the bamboo structure is very poor and this endangers the lives of both teachers and students and does not encourage teaching and learning.



A support in cash or kind (Building materials) for us to put up a better structure from individuals and corporate bodies will be highly appreciated.



Thank you.



Praise Anani



Leader, XORNAM FOUNDATION GHANA.