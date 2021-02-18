NGO calls for intensified public education on coronavirus vaccine

File Photo: Coronavirus vaccine

Mr. Richard Kofi Boahen, the Chief Executive Officer of Think Health International, a health-centered non-governmental organisation has lauded the government’s commitment and measures put in place to contain the COVID-19 in the country so far.

He emphasised that the proposed vaccination of the citizenry against the COVID-19 was in the direction to prevent the spread of the disease and called for a well-coordinated public education on the vaccine to allay the fears of Ghanaians.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Tuesday, Mr. Boahen noted many Ghanaians had misgivings due to some theories about the COVID-19 vaccine, and it was relevant to the national scale-up public education before the vaccine arrived in the country.



The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service must team-up with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), religious bodies, and professional bodies to spearhead the educational campaign for Ghanaians to accept and be vaccinated against the COVID-19.

“Ghanaians would understand and accept the vaccine if the members of the executive, judiciary and the legislature are vaccinated openly”.



“This will greatly clear public doubts and reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine for the betterment of the nation”, Mr. Boahen stated.



He underlined the need for the government to step up fumigation exercises in educational and health institutions, and market places to stem the spread of the COVID-19.