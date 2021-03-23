NGO calls on Ghanaians to use water judiciously

SUDEF Ghana is a Sunyani-based Non-Governmental Organisation

The Sustainable Development Focus Ghana (SUDEF Ghana) on Monday urged Ghanaians to use water judiciously in the wake of the COVID-19 spread, as the nation joins the rest of the world to mark this year's World Water Day (WWD).

A statement issued and signed by Mr. John Baidoo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SUDEF Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, noted: “the growing demand for water means that institutions and individuals need to devise efficient systems to manage the resource”.



WWD which falls on March 22, was instituted by the United Nations to draw global attention to the importance of freshwater and advocates sustainable management of water resources.



“Communities in Ghana managing their water supply systems should adopt a more sustainable, safe and efficient operation and management approaches and techniques as well," the statement said.

It added, “Community managers, therefore, should be exposed to frequent acquisition of skills, attitudes and knowledge in sustainable operation and maintenance of the systems”.



"There should therefore be incessant refreshers and training workshops for the Community Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSMTs) operating the small towns water supply facilities," it indicated.



The statement further admonished the populace to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water, and strictly adhered to other health safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the viral COVID-19.